The Season 2 Trailer for Mythic Quest Returns With...Something

Raven’s Banquet is dead, long live...something.

After an incredibly impressive quarantine special created in just three weeks, the Mythic Quest team is off video chat , in the office, and ready for their next expansion. It will take place on sea or on land, or possibly somewhere else.

The trailer for the show’s second season premiered at the Television Critics Association’s Apple TV+ presentation Friday. Here’s what we can look forward to this season , per Apple:

With the quarantine finally over, season two of Mythic Quest finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).

Mythic Quest was created by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creators and stars Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, and writer Megan Ganz.

Mythic Quest premieres May 7 on Apple TV+.

