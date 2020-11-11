The Scorpion King Could Live Again, But Not With Dwayne Johnson

Don’t expect The Scorpion King as you knew him. Image : Universal

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Angela Bassett will return for the next two Missions Impossible. Freakazoid is back...on Teen Titans Go!? HBO has canceled its Stephen King adaptation The Outsider, but there’s hope it might live. Plus, get a look at Pennyworth’s return, and there’s good news for The Umbrella Academy. Spoilers now!

Advertisement

Illustration : Jim Cooke

Mission: Impossible 7 & 8

In conversation with Coming Soon, Angela Bassett confirmed she will once again reprise her role as CIA Director Erika Sloane in Mission: Impossible 7 and 8.

The real conversation is when, I think they’ve begun filming, or that was the plan, but you know in these trying times, the best laid plans of mice and men sometimes go awry. But I do have the pages, we’ll just see when I get the ticket to fly and go do my part, but that’s coming up and I’m really excited about it.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, new set photos see Hayley Atwell in mortal combat with Esai Morales.

The Scorpion King

Dwayne Johnson and Universal have hired Jonathan Herman (Straight Outta Compton) to write a reboot of The Scorpion King. However, Johnson will not star: Deadline reports “the studio will look to tap a new actor to play the action hero as well as a director to steer the ship.”

Advertisement

Tides

According to Variety, Saban Films has acquired the U.S. and U K rights to Tim Fehlbaum’s Tides, a sci-fi thriller following “an elite female astronaut from Space Colony Kepler who is shipwrecked on a decimated Earth after a global catastrophe has wiped out nearly all of humanity. She must make a decision that will seal the fate of the Earth’s populace.”

Advertisement

Ammonite

The upcoming Mary Anning biopic, Ammonite, will be available to stream on December 4 on VOD. [/Film]

Advertisement

Rainfall

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Rainfall starring Ken Jeong, Temuera Morrison, Daniel Gillies, and Jason Isaacs. Set two years into an intergalactic invasion of Earth, the story follows “the last survivors fighting back in a desperate ground war. As casualties mount by the day, the resistance and their unexpected allies uncover a plot that could see the war come to a decisive end.”

Advertisement

Photo : Film Mode Entertainment

Photo : Film Mode Entertainment

Advertisement

Breach

Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane, and Rachel Nichols battle a shapeshifting alien aboard a generation ship in the trailer for Breach, coming to VOD December 18.

The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud

A teenager is sucked into her favorite 16-bit, side-scrolling beat ‘em up in the trailer for The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud, starring Scott Adkins, Isabelle Allen, Tommy Flanagan, Lashana Lynch, Elliot Langridge, Sally Collett, Franz Drameh, and John Hannah.

Black Pumpkin

Preteens accidentally awaken a Jack-o’-Lantern-headed ghoul named “Bloody Bobby” in the trailer for Black Pumpkin, available on DVD and VOD December 8.

Freakazoid!/Teen Titans Go!

Following through on a promise made over 23 years ago, Teen Titans Go! is set to make a surprise crossover with Freakazoid! this Saturday at 9:15 a.m. in an-all new episode appropriately titled “Huggbees. ”

Advertisement

In a recent Facebook post, Freakazoid voice actor Paul Rugg confirmed he will reprise the role alongside David Warner as The Lobe, Edward Asner as Sergeant Mike Cosgrove, and series’ announcer Joe Leahy as himself.

Yes, Freakazoid’s making a mini comeback on Teen Titans Go! Last year the folks at Teen Titans Go sent me a script and it was pretty funny! They asked me to add a few things. I did and we recorded last December! They also got the band back together! Joining the mayhem are David Warner (The Lobe), Ed Asner (Cosgrove) and Joe Leahy! Ep airs this weekend on Cartoon Network! #freakazoid

Advertisement

Clarice

Deadline reports Marnee Carpenter, Jayne Atkinson, Shawn Doyle, and Tim Guinee have joined the cast of Clarice, the upcoming Silence of the Lambs television series. Carpenter is said to play Catherine Martin, the woman “saved from Buffalo Bill’s basement by Clarice” while Atkinson joins as Ruth Martin, “the newly appointed attorney general and Catherine’s mother.” Doyle is said to play “Clarice’s therapist at Quantico” while Guinee rounds out the cast as Novak, “the leader of a secessionist militia group.”

Advertisement

The Outsider

TV Line reports The Outsider has been canceled at HBO after one season. MRC is currently “shopping” the series to other networks.

Advertisement

The Umbrella Academy

Meanwhile, The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a third season at Netflix.

Advertisement

Creepshow

Creepshow will enjoy a second holiday special this December 18 with the hour-long “Shapeshifter’s Anonymous,” starring Anna Camp and Adam Pally. Written and directed by showrunner Greg Nicotero, the story concerns “an anxious man” searching “for answers to his ‘unique condition’ from an unusual support group.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Advertisement

Superman & Lois

In a recent string of t weets, staff writer Nadira Tucker revealed she has been let go from Superman & Lois.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pennyworth

Finally, Epix has released a new trailer for the second season of Pennyworth.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.