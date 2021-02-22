There is a lot going on here, isn’t there? Screenshot : Warner Bros. Animation

The kids and giant pooch of Mystery, Inc. are no strangers to weird situations, but their latest adventure—a time-travel trip to King Arthur’s Camelot, chronicled in the upcoming Scooby-Doo The Sword and the Scoob—might be one of their wackiest. Unconvinced? io9 has an exclusive clip that supports this thesis.

The elevator pitch for this clip is “Velma summons Merlin,” by the way. The full premise is that the gang accidentally zaps back to Arthurian times (jinkies!) while they’re visiting England. Once they arrive, there’s an evil sorceress (glimpsed in the above clip), as well as dragons, knights, and hopefully, at least one really, really tall anachronistic sandwich for Scooby and Shaggy to covet.

If you think about it, Barney Rubble really is from the past and the future, at least from a Middle Ages standpoint! And that’s Nick Frost as Merlin, by the way.

In addition to Frost and the Scooby-Doo usual suspects—Frank Welker (Scooby-Doo and Fred), Grey Griffin (Daphne), Matthew Lillard (Shaggy), and Kate Micucci (Velma)—The Sword and the Scoob also has none other than Jason Isaacs voicing King Arthur.

Scooby-Doo The Sword and the Scoob will be out on DVD and digital on February 23.

