Image: Dust

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

The baffling yet intriguingly old-school visuals that we’ve seen for upcoming sci-film film Prospect are part of why we’ve been hooked every time we’ve seen bits of it. But this latest trailer emphasizes the grim and grimy Wild West undertones even more.



Based on the short film of the same name (and directed by the same duo, Zeek Earl and Chris Caldwell), Prospect follows a young girl named Cee (Sophie Thatcher) and her father (Jay Duplass) as they venture out onto an alien moon, hoping to find raw materials to strike space-gold with. What they find instead is a bandit (Pedro Pascal), who turns their trip upside down and sets Cee on a dire path for her own survival out in the uncharted frontier.

Basically, it’s a very grim, old-west tale that just happens to feature people in charmingly retro astronaut suits instead of ten-gallon hats. The look and tone of the whole thing strikes a heady balance between the kitchy vibes of the sci-fi design elements (all those weird, angular guns are especially lovely) and the grit of the Western genre Prospect so clearly embraces. After a great showing at SXSW earlier this year, this latest glimpse only has us more excited for its release. Prospect hits theaters November 2.



Advertisement



