Joe and Anthony Russo are taking a break from Marvel Studios after the Avengers: Endgame, with good reason. After directing two of the biggest films in the franchise back to back, anyone could use a break. And while the Russos may return to Marvel someday, there’s one storyline that would just about guarantee their return.

Talking to MTV News, the Russos revealed which Marvel crossover event would pull them in for one last job.

“I keep saying Secret Wars ‘cause that was one of the first books that I really fell in love with as a kid...this notion of event storytelling,” Joe Russo said. “That’s part of the reason that we gravitate so strongly towards these event films and these ensemble films is that the notion that you can contain so many different characters, and so many different points of view, and galvanize them around a story point is really compelling to us.”

Secret Wars, of course, pretty much invented event comic book storytelling, alongside Crisis On Infinite Earths at DC. It told a story of a bunch of Marvel heroes being pulled into an alternate, wartorn dimension by the Beyonder—Battleworld. It was a wild, nasty, and more than a little bit silly adventure, and all these years later it’s still one of the high watermarks of event-based storytelling.



A standalone Secret Wars movie would be a really fun, and interesting, turn for Marvel Studios to take. And while I don’t expect it to happen anytime soon, if it does, well, we know who’s directing.

