The Borderlands movie cast just continues to get perplexingly stacked. Nicolas Cage fights an animatronic ostrich in a new look at Willy’s Wonderland. C. Thomas Howell teases his return for The Walking Dead’s final season. Plus, what’s to come on The Flash and Bob’s Burgers. Spoilers now!



Borderlands

THR reports Jack Black has joined the cast of Eli Roth’s Borderlands as the wisecracking robot mascot of the franchise, Claptrap. It’s currently unclear if the role will be motion-capture or limited to a voiceover.

Kraven the Hunter

According to The DisInsider’s Skyler Schuler, Keanu Reeves passed on playing Kraven “months ago,” in spite of recent outlandish rumors.

Hercules

Appearing as a guest on the Lights, Camera, Barstool podcast, director Joe Russo hyped the franchise potential of Disney’s live-action Hercules remake.

The script’s about to come in in a week. We’ve taken a lot of time and care with it. It’s a movie that was really important to me and my kids, something that they watched when they were young, and so we’ve got a strong emotional connection to it. Our intention is to look at everything we do and think about how can we build it out, what can you do with this that expands it, gives you different opportunities for storytelling in it. So we’re going through that same exercise with Hercules, is can we build it out, can we build a world out of this and that extends beyond it and would be compelling, and I think that’s what audiences are craving, right? They want to see something really cool that they wanna get lost in it for a decade, so that’s our mission is to provide them with that experience. It’s still early!

Night Raiders

Taika Waititi will executive-produce Night Raiders, an apocalyptic sci-fi film “set in the year 2043 when a military occupation controls disenfranchised cities in North America and children are property of the state. The “female-driven” story” is said to follow “a woman who joins an underground band of vigilantes to infiltrate a ‘children’s academy’ and get her daughter back.” Danis Goulet is attached to write and direct the project, starring Elle-Maija Tailfeathers (Blood Quantum), Amanda Plummer, Brooklyn Letexier-Hart, Alex Tarrant, Violet Nelson, and Gail Maurice. [Deadline]

Willy’s Wonderland

The first official clip from Willy’s Wonderland sees Nicolas Cage sparring with an animatronic ostrich.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Benedict Wong shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself on Instagram preparing for filming.

Thor: Love and Thunder

A recent Instagram story additionally confirms Tessa Thompson is now on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder. [Comic Book]

The Walking Dead

C. Thomas Howell teased he will return for the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead on Twitter.

Peacemaker



In conversation with THR, HBO Max content chief Casey Bloys revealed Peacemaker is set to premiere next January.

I just started to get involved with the DC content in August. Peacemaker is one of the first shows I greenlit and one of the first shows coming out, in January 2022. It’s a great example of what HBO Max can do with DC content in that we’re producing at al level we haven’t seen DC content on TV do thus far. It’s been one of [WarnerMedia CEO] Ann Sarnoff’s priorities to organize the DC world for exactly what you’re talking about — to make sure that the universe is logical and makes sense. She talks about the flywheel: that the movies speak to the TV shows that speak to the movies — that it’s all connected.

Watchmen

Bloys also confirmed there are still no plans for a second season of HBO’s Watchmen.

No change there. Never say never. But that adaptation was so from [Damon Lndelof’s] brain it’s hard to imagine somebody else doing it. But there are no active conversations, or courting anybody, or putting it out there in the way that we’re doing, for example, with Game of Thrones.

Bob’s Burgers

Gene is left to his own devices when the rest of the family go off on their own in the synopsis for “Mr. Lonely Farts. ”

When Linda and Tina go to the shoe store, Gene accidently is left home by himself. Meanwhile, Bob, Louise and Teddy go to buy restaurant equipment from a creepy guy whom Bob found on the internet in the all-new “Mr. Lonely Farts” episode of BOB’S BURGERS airing Sunday, March 7 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-1012) (TV-PG L)

The Flash

With Barry in danger and Iris in the Mirrorverse, Cecile is forced to take on the Top, herself, in the synopsis for “All’s Wells That Ends Wells” — the seventh season premiere of The Flash.

When an experiment to save Barry’s (Grant Gustin) speed backfires, Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) searches for a way to save The Flash and comes up with a dangerous plan. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) makes a startling realization inside the Mirrorverse and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) faces off with Rosa Dillon (guest star Ashley Rickards). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Lauren Certo.

Legacies

Finally, the therapy box traps Hope inside a summer camp slasher flick in the trailer for “This is What it Takes, ” next week’s episode of Legacies.

