The planes of one of the biggest card games in the world are heading to streaming—and the men behind Earth’s Mightiest Heroes at Marvel Studios are bringing it to life.



Netflix has just announced that Joe and Anthony Russo will spearhead a new animated series as part of a new partnership between the streaming giant and Hasbro’s Allspark Studios. Set in the world of the long-running card game, the currently untitled show will follow the adventures of the Planeswalkers, the legendary spellcasting heroes that traverse the Magic multiverse summoning vast creatures and elemental powers as they do battle. Story details beyond that were sparse, but given that the teaser art above highlights Chandra Nalaar, a fiery spellslinger from the plane of Kaladesh who has become one of Magic’s most recognizable heroes, she could be a potential focus for the show.

The Russo brothers—best known for their work at Marvel helming the Captain America sequels The Winter Soldier and Civil War as well as, of course, the astronomically huge team up movies Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame—will be joined by Octopie’s Mike Larocca and Isaac Krauss as executive producers. The series will be penned by Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars’ Henry Gilroy and The Tick’s Jose Molina, with the animation overseen by director Yoriaki Mochizuki at Bardel Entertainment.

The world of Magic: The Gathering has grown increasingly beyond the realms of flavor text on cards in recent years. There have been comics, games, novels, and online series of short stories highlighting the characters and worlds behind each expansion to the TCG for years at this point, so there’s plenty of material for an animated show to draw on. It’ll be interesting to see just what the Russos and Bardel Entertainment manage to tap out of the rich world behind Magic.

We’ll bring you more on Netflix’s Magic animated series as we learn it.

