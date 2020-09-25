The Rock's Black Adam Will Be Joined by Aldis Hodge as DC's Hawkman

Aldis Hodge in The Invisible Man Photo : Universal

Actor Aldis Hodge is going from fighting The Invisible Man to becoming Hawkman. Hodge is in final negotiations to play the flying DC superhero, a member of the Justice Society, in the upcoming Black Adam movie starring Dwayne Johnson. Jaume Collet-Serra is directing with a cast that also includes Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news and says that Doctor Fate and Cyclone, the remaining Society members, have yet to be cast.

Though Hodge was most recently in the remake of The Invisible Man, he also appeared as MC Ren in Straight Outta Compton, the “Black Museum” episode of Black Mirror, Friday Night Lights, and Supernatural; he’ll soon be seen in the upcoming Regina King movie One Night In Miami. He’s a powerful, charasmatic actor you’ve seen around for a long time but now, finally, is getting his due.

At last month’s DC Fandome Johnson teased that “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change” due to this movie. Sounds like the Justice League is about to get a little competition.

Black Adam is currently scheduled for release in December 2021 but there’s probably a chance that moves back. Either way, things are heating up again on the DC universe.

