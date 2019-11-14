The Rock’s Black Adam Film Finally Gets a Release Date

Dwayne Johnson has been attached to play DC antihero Black Adam for years but it’s always just been that. An attachment. Fans have long wondered when they’d get to actually see the character come to life on the big screen. Today, that question was answered.

Johnson took to his Instagram to confirm that Black Adam is a go and it’ll be in theaters December 22, 2021.

After reading Johnson’s comments above, you may find yourself wondering, “Isn’t Black Adam a bad guy? Does The Rock know this?” The answer is, yes, he does. A few years back, he explained in an interview how he sees the character as heroic.

“Yes, of course, Black Adam—in the mythology—is a villain. Or he can be considered an antihero. Or, to some, he’s a hero. To some who have a black heart, like me,” Johnson joked. “Again, I love the backstory that he started off as a slave and he was held down. I think that kind of backstory—about a man who’s held down and he rises up out of that to become greater and then dealing with the conflict and pain of losing his family—it’s dark. But it also adds to the gravity and adds to the weight of the story.”

The other piece of the puzzle is that now Black Adam will be out before a Shazam sequel. Shazam is normally Black Adam’s nemesis and the recent movie did have a few winks and nods to his character. Originally the plan was for Shazam, this Black Adam solo movie, another Shazam movie, and then for the big showdown. But things are always so in flux at DC Films, who knows what’s happening. Maybe that’s the plan, maybe not.

All we do know is that 2021 will now feature not one, not two, but three DC movies: The Batman in June, The Suicide Squad in August, and Black Adam in December.

