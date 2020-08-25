We come from the future
Morning Spoilers

The Rock Explains Why Black Adam Won't Include Hawkgirl in the JSA

James Whitbrook
 and Gordon Jackson
Filed to:Black Adam
Black Adam is far from alone in his movie.
Image: Warner Bros.
Morning SpoilersIf there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.
Urban Legend is making a return. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot is already hitting some snags. The DC animated universe is venturing into another Batman classic. Plus, another new poster for The Suicide Squad, a new look at Antebellum, and Swamp Thing heads to the CW. Spoilers get!

Illustration for article titled The Rock Explains Why iBlack Adam /iWont Include Hawkgirl in the JSA
Illustration: Jim Cooke

Urban Legend

Collider reports Kyle Chandler’s daughter, Sydney Chandler, and Arrow’s Katherine McNamara will star in the upcoming Urban Legend reboot written and directed by Colin Minihan. The outlet additionally reports Keith Powers (Straight Outta Compton) “is also being eyed for a potential role, and that the plot will explore deepfake technology.”

Black Adam

In response to a fan on Twitter, Dwayne Johnson confirmed Hawkgirl will not appear in Black Adam “due to a complicated story”though the character’s absence “opened up the door for another actress to come in and crush it as Cyclone.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

In light of “creative differences,” directors Ryan and Andy Tohill have left Legendary’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot one week into production in Bulgaria. According to Deadline, David Blue Garcia (Tejano) and been brought in to take over the project and will be re-shooting the film “from scratch.”

The Nutty Professor

Project X Entertainmentthe production company behind Scream 5—has acquired the rights to The Nutty Professor franchise and is planning a remake. Deadline reports “Project X will package themselves before taking it out on the market.”

Batman: The Long Halloween/Justice Society: World War II

A two-part animated movie adapting Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s The Long Halloween is scheduled for release sometime in the second half of 2021, following an original Justice Society movie set during the Second World War. [Superhero Hype]

The Suicide Squad

James Gunn has a new poster for The Suicide Squad.

Antebellum

Janelle Monae gets on an elevator with the ghost of a Victorian child wearing pink, velcro sneakers in the latest clip from Antebellum.

Intersect

Researchers at Miskatonic University invent a time machinewith predictable resultsin the trailer for Intersect, available on-demand September 15.

The Essex Serpent

Keira Knightley will star in a TV series based on Sarah Perry’s The Essex Serpent from See-Saw Films, director Clio Barnard (Dark River, The Selfish Giant) and writer Anna Symon (Mrs. Wilson). The story concerns a recent widow (Knightley) who moves to a small village in London after learning a mythical creature called the Essex Serpent has allegedly returned to the area. [Deadline]

Swamp Thing

Finally, DC Universe’s already-canceled Swamp Thing comes to the CW with a 90-minute episode October 6.



Banner art by Jim Cooke.

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

DISCUSSION

collex
collex

Dwayne Johnson confirmed Hawkgirl will not appear in Black Adam “due to a complicated story”—though the character’s absence “opened up the door for another actress to come in and crush it as Cyclone.”

Ah yes, because we couldn’t have had BOTH Hawkgirl and Cyclone. 2 female characters in the same superteam? What kind of radical bra-burning commie idea is that?