The Rise of Skywalker Will Hit Disney+ on Star Wars Day

Get in your X-Wing and go...well, exactly where you should be, right at home, ready to watch some Star Wars like a good socially-distanced nerd. Image : Lucasfilm

Happy Star Wars Day to you. And streaming services, I guess.



Disney and Lucasfilm have officially announced that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker—which had already had its home release last month, including an early VOD release due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic—will officially debut on Disney+ next Monday, May 4th, a.k.a. That Day What Sounds Like ‘May the Force Be With You’ So Let’s All Watch a Star War Day.

The title will launch not just in the U.S., but in the vast majority of countries with access to Disney+, with the Netherlands currently excluded due to a national holiday there (they get it a day later, on, err... Revenge of the Fifth?).

The release means that every theatrical Star Wars title—from the original to Rise, as well as the spinoff Rogue One, and even the 2008 Clone Wars theatrical debut—will be available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S. save for Solo: A Star Wars Story, currently available on Netflix until July. S o if you don’t want to shell out several hundred dollars on that swanky edition of the nine “Skywalker Saga” titles, you can now just stream the galaxy far, far away to your heart’s content.

Or, frankly, just skip the movies and bingewatch Clone Wars. A good time can be had either way!

It’s not the only Star Wars hitting Disney+ for Star Wars day celebrations. Alongside the already announced debuts of the final episode of the aforementioned Clone Wars and the launch of a new behind-the-scenes documentary series about the making of The Mandalorian, Star Wars will “take over” the platform with a special hub highlighting all nine Star Wars films with an animated hyperspace-tunnel effect. For a week, each of the movie’s preview slides in the service—as well as the individual episodes of The Mandalorian—will be updated with a piece of related concept art from their production. How...exciting?

Either way, prepare your body for a Star Wars marathon starting from Monday, May 4. May the force be with your ass.

Correction 10:25am EST: An earlier version of this article noted that Solo is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S. as it is on international versions of the service, however that is not the case—it is currently exclusively on Netflix until July, and the piece has been updated to reflect that. But really, are you missing out on that much there? io9 regrets the error, either way.

