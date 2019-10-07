The Rise of Skywalker Merch Gives Us First Looks at Some Intriguing New Characters

Jannah’s not the only new face in either the forces of light or dark. Photo : Lucasfilm

The first poster for No Time to Die is here...and it’s boring. Jon Bernthal has an idea for a gritty Punch-Out!!! reboot. Will Smith takes danger close a little too literally in new Gemini Man footage. Plus, what’s to come on Batwoman and Supergirl, a new look at the Are You Afraid of the Dark? reboot, and NBC has its eyes on a new post-apocalypse. To me, my Spoilers!



Escape Room 2

Collider reports Orphan star Isabelle Fuhrman has joined the cast of Escape Room 2 in a currently undisclosed role.

Punch-Out!!

While discussing his role in the new video game, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Jon Bernthal told Digital Trends he’d like to play Little Mac in a film adaptation of the NES classic, Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!!

What I’ve been playing with the kids is Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out. Little Mac, he’s really small, but that would be really cool I think — his rise up through the ranks.

Black Widow

Florence Pugh has wrapped filming on Black Widow.

No Time to Die

Coming Soon has a frankly uninspired poster for No Time to Die, which sees Daniel Craig looking sideways before a stucco wall.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Yakface.com has new images of a series of character standees—which give us one of our best looks yet at one of the mysterious Knights of Ren, as well as our first look at Dominic Monaghan’s unnamed character and a new Resistance Mon Calamari.

The Addams Family

You can now listen to an excerpt from Mychael and Jeff Danna’s score for the new Addams Family, below.

Gemini Man

Will Smith tosses a grenade at himself in a clip from Ang Lee’s Gemini Man.

Roswell, New Mexico



TV Guide reports original series star Jason Behr has been cast in the second season of Roswell, New Mexico in an undisclosed role, while Gaius Charles joins as Bronson, “a local farmer with a strong moral compass that leads him to see the good in people — and aliens — in a time of great prejudice. Ultimately, his quest to protect those he loves pits him against forces far more powerful than he is.”

Them: Covenant

Variety also reports Shahadi Wright Joseph, Alison Pill, Ryan Kwanten, Melody Hurd, Javier Botet, and Percy Hynes White have all been cast as series regulars in Amazon’s horror anthology Them: Covenant, while Derek Phillips will frequently guest-star in a recurring role.

The Vault

According to Deadline, NBC is now developing “a postapocalyptic, civilization-rebuilding drama with a female lead” from writer Jesse Lasky. The story follows Annie, “a geobiologist who has been setting up a state-of-the-art facility in the Arctic known as the Vault. It houses a dozen experts in their respective fields all with specific skill sets that would be essential in rebuilding civilization.” This comes in handy after a “cataclysmic event seemingly wipes out the planet.”

The Flash

Showrunner Eric Wallace described the incoming Harrison Wells as a “man of action” with a secret that will “be slowly dripped out” over the first half of season six.

He’s my favorite since Harrison Wells, the Reverse Flash [in] Season 1, because he’s cool. He’s suave. It’s just what Tom said at Comic-Con: This is a man of adventure. This is a man who can kind of get in the fight and hold his own. We haven’t seen Wells like that. But there’s this completely unexpected side to him, which I will not spoil, that’s just wonderful. He has a secret, a secret that will be slowly dripped out in graphic novel number one, but which will really mess with his mind literally — that’s a spoiler right there — in [...] graphic novel number two.

Supergirl

Episodes eight and nine of Supergirl’s fifth season are titled “The Wrath of Rama Khan” and “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Hour One, ” respectively. [Spoiler TV]

Titans

Superboy and Krypto track down Lionel Luthor in the synopsis for “Connor, ” this week’s episode of Titans.

Conner Kent escapes from Cadmus Labs and emerge into the world for the first time as a free agent. With Krypto in tow, Conner’s search for the truth about his past leads him to Lionel Luthor (guest star PETER MacNEILL), Lex Luthor’s father, and Cadmus geneticist Eve Watson (guest star GENEVIEVE ANGELSON). Eve informs Conner of his true heritage and sends him on a path of self-discovery, examining his own identity and inherent impulses. In a moment of question, Conner chooses to act heroically and finds himself face-to-face with the Titans.

Evil

Meanwhile, the Evil gang judge an exorcism on Halloween in the synopsis for “October 31.”

On Halloween night, Kristen and David are sent to assess an exorcism, but once the pair analyzes the situation, they are at odds while trying to determine whether it is a supernatural demonic possession, or severe mental disease escalated by physical and mental distress. Also, Ben goes on his favorite show, “Demon Hunters,” where he debunks their supernatural finds with fellow unbeliever Vanessa (Nicole Shalhoub), on EVIL, Thursday, Oct. 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Batwoman



Kate learns more about her estranged sister in the trailer for “The Rabbit Hole, ” next week’s episode of Batwoman.

Supergirl

Meanwhile, J’Onn learns more about his estranged brother in the trailer for “Stranger Beside Me, ” next week’s episode of Supergirl.

The Walking Dead

Alpha and Beta plan against the survivors in a clip from next week’s episode of The Walking Dead. Don’t forget to check out our recap of the premiere from Rob Bricken!

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Finally, f ake zombies, clowns on stilts and a self-destructing ferris wheel plague the Midnight Society in a clip from the new Are You Afraid of the Dark? Keep your eyes peeled for a Zeebo cameo.





