The Resident Evil Reboot Teases an Iconic Game Location

Scott Cawthon has high hopes for the film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s. Margot Robbie confirms her Tank Girl movie is on hold. Thor: Love and Thunder could feel like the next Avengers movie thanks to its cast. China-Anne McClain discusses the end of Black Lightning. Plus, what’s to come on the Walking Dead spinoffs. To me, my Spoilers!



One Night in Compton

Though details on the plot are not available, THR reports Rohan Blair-Mangat (Quibi’s Centerpiece With Maurice Harris) is attached to direct One Night in Compton, a “sci-fi action” movie for Paramount Players. Kenya Barris (Black-ish) is said to be producing the project, based on a script by Stanley Kalu.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

In an informative new Reddit post, Five Nights at Freddy’s creator Scott Cawthon revealed Blumhouse’s long-awaited film adaptation shoots this spring, noting the final script will utilize “the best pieces from all the previous screenplays.” At the link, Cawthon details each of the ten previous script drafts, critiquing the “problems” of each— including one described as “too much” of an “after-school adventure” and another derided as “plushies take Manhattan.” Click through to have a look.

Tank Girl

Appearing as a guest on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Margot Robbie confirmed her Tank Girl film is officially “on hold” in light of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. [CBR]

Thor: Love and Thunder

According to an anonymous “insider” who spoke with THR, Thor: Love and Thunder will have “an Avengers 5 feel,” due to its expansive cast.

Spider-Man 3

Michael Giacchino confirmed he will indeed return to score Spider-Man 3, with a celebratory picture of Tom Holland (or a stunt actor in Holland’s Spider-Suit) doubly-masked up on set.

Resident Evil

Set photos from the Resident Evil reboot include a S.T.A.R.S. helicopter and an exterior of Spencer Mansion still under construction.

Slate

In the trailer for Slate, a stand-in on a Kung Fu movie enters a parallel world where she becomes the project’s heroine in real life.

Black Lightning

In a recent Instagram video, a visibly upset China-Anne McClain reveals she had already planned to leave Black Lightning in season four “for reasons” she “doesn’t want to get into.” In light of the series’ recently announced cancelation, McClain will only appear “in a certain number of episodes” as she focuses on “doing God’s work now. ”



The Outpost

Imogen Waterhouse directs “She Is Not a God,” the December 6 episode of The Outpost.

Tobin’s (Aaron Fontaine) secret is revealed to Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse). Talon (Jessica Green) learns of a long-lost deadly power. Meanwhile, two groups hunt for Yavalla (Jaye Griffiths) - one group in hopes to find a cure and the other trying to kill. Jake Stormoen, Reece Ritchie, Anand Desai-Barochia, Izuka Hoyle, Adam Johnson and Georgia May Foote also star. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Imogen Waterhouse (#3A09). Original airdate 12/6/2020.

neXt

A freak accident prompts Ben and Gina to investigate the server’s latest victims in the synopsis for the seventh episode of neXt.

LeBlanc and Shea discover Ted’s plan for the NEXT server and race to intervene before it is too late. Meanwhile, Ben and Gina investigate NEXT’s latest victims, Congresswoman Elenor Beatty (guest star Karin Anglin) and reporter Harrison Cole (guest star Carl Clemons-Hopkins), after a freak accident occurs, and Shea reaches her breaking point.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

The survivors seek sanctuary in a clip from next week’s season finale.

Fear the Walking Dead

Finally, John Glover monologues with the very best of them when Fear the Walking Dead returns next year.

