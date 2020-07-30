The Ren & Stimpy Documentary Trailer Addresses Its Disgraced Creator's Legacy

An image from the trailer for Happy Happy Joy Joy. Image : Gravitas Ventures

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

Ren & Stimpy is one of the most influential animated shows of the past several decades, but the man who created has been accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior toward underage girls. In the first trailer for Happy Happy Joy Joy, we see that the documentary creators aren’t going to gloss over John Kricfalusi’s legacy .



Advertisement

Gravitas Ventures has released the first trailer for Happy Happy Joy Joy, a documentary about the making of Ren & Stimpy, as well as the life of its creator . Directors Ron Cicero and Kimo Easterwood promise an honest and direct look at what Kricfalusi brought to the world of animation as well as what he took away from it, with reports of failing to deliver episodes on time and fostering a hostile work environment.

Advertisement

According to the documentary description, it will also address the allegations of sexual misconduct. They were first brought to light in 2018 by Buzz f eed, and included an admission that Kricfalusi had engaged in a relationship with a 16-year-old girl. It’s clear from the trailer that the folks who worked on Ren & Stimpy have great respect for the show and how it’s influenced the world of animation, but that it’s hard to rectify that with the knowledge that the person who created it was responsible for so much pain and suffering.

Happy Happy Joy Joy is set to come out on August 14.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.