Image: BoveAudio

BoveAudio specializes in low brass ensembles, putting together some of the best brass instrument players from around New York City for a musical group that’s distinctive, dramatic, and booming. And their rendition of “The Rains of Castamere” is perfect.

All sound and fury, this version of the Game of Thrones song feels perfect for the apocalyptic endings of the final season. No longer is this a mournful, soft lullaby, a distantly remembered tragedy. Now it’s knocking down your door. “The Rains of Castamere” is ready to fight for the Throne just like everybody else, y’all.

The BoveAudio ensemble has done some other exciting recordings, including the Game of Thrones theme song, that are worth checking out.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays on HBO, for a little while longer.

