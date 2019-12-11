The Purge Brings Back a Familiar Face, and More Updates From The Matrix 4

Tis the season for some legally sanctioned murder. Photo : USA

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings show adds another mystery main character. Get a teeny glimpse of some familiar tech in a new cut of the Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer. Scott Derrickson wants to return to horror after the next Doctor Strange. Plus, what’s to come when Crisis on Infinite Earths returns, and good news for Disenchantment. Spoilers, away!



Advertisement

The Matrix 4

Deadline reports Toby Onwumere (Sense8) is the latest actor to join the cast of The Matrix 4 in an undisclosed role.

Untitled Scott Derrickson Horror Movie

Scott Derrickson revealed on Twitter he plans to follow Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness with a horror film co-written by C. Robert Cargill based on a Joe Hill story.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

All 23 tracks of John Williams’ The Rise of Skywalker score are available to stream, here. Don’t expect a repeat of The Phantom Menace though—all the tracks are untitled, so no story reveals here.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Kylo Ren destroys Darth Vader’s helmet with Rey on a new Rise of Skywalker poster from Skinner Creative.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

A German trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife contains a scene with Polaroid-taking Ecto Goggles not scene in the U.S. version.

Black Christmas

Two new clips from Sophia Takal’s Black Christmas remake see Hawthorne make the latest edition of Colleges That Change Lives...because you’ll get murdered there!





The Purge

TV Guide reports Ethan Hawke will reprise his role as James Sandin for the cold open of The Purge’s second season finale. According to the outlet, the scene “flashes back to one week before the first national purge and the first time his high-tech security system is tested.”

Advertisement

The Lord of the Rings

According to Deadline, Emma Horvath (Don’t Look Deeper) has joined the cast of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings as an undisclosed series regular.

Advertisement

Code 8

Deadline has word Stephen and Robbie Amell will star in a television series for Quibi based on their upcoming sci-fi thriller, Code 8, hitting theaters this Friday.

Advertisement

Supergirl

Deadline also reports Thomas Lennon will take over the role of Mr. Myxzptlk from Peter Gadiot for a multiple-episode arc later this season on Supergirl.

Advertisement

Disenchantment

A short teaser reveals Disenchantment has been renewed for a third season at Netflix.

A Christmas Carol

The BBC have also released a new trailer for their darker, sexier take on A Christmas Carol.

Evil

David fends off the Grim Specter of Death in the synopsis for “Room 320,” the January 9 episode of Evil.

After David is badly wounded, he is determined to fight off the menacing presence of death from his hospital bed, on of EVIL, Thursday, Jan. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Crisis on Infinite Earths



The Anti-Monitor travels to the dawn of time in the trailer for the final two episodes of Crisis on Infinite Earths airing January 14.









Banner art by Jim Cooke.