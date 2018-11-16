Photo: Canadian Film Centre (Flickr)

For the past few months, the family of Oscar-winning author and screenwriter William Goldman has been by his side as he battled colon cancer, and, more recently, pneumonia. Today, though, his family announced that the writer passed away in his New York City home.

The notoriously anti-Hollywood writer first came to fame with his work adapting stories like Flowers For Algernon and The Moving Target for the big screen, and, in time, for his original works like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, a story that was borne from a particularly difficult bout of writer’s block.

Though Goldman’s novel and the cinematic adaptation of The Princess Bride is perhaps what he’s best known for, his other film credits—like The Stepford Wives, All the President’s Men, and Misery--were a testament to his creative range and ability to realize complex, riveting narratives that have left an indelible mark on the cinematic canon.

