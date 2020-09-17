The Place of No Words Trailer Uses Fantasy to Explore a Tragic Reality

Bodhi Palmer stars as a child learning to cope with death. Image : Gravitas Ventures

How do you explain death to a young child? That’s the premise behind the first trailer for The Place of No Words, a movie about a father and son using the world of make-believe to help deal with tragedy and grief.

Gravitas Ventures’ The Place of No Words was written and directed by Mark Webber (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), who also stars in the film alongside his wife, actress Teresa Palmer (Warm Bodies), and their young son Bodhi Palmer in his first major role. Mixing fantasy and the real world, the movie is an exploration of grief and how the painful reality of death can be explained to young children.

Much like Where the Wild Things Are and Mirrormask, The Place of No Words is all about using the realm of fantasy (complete with magic and fairytale creatures) to help provide understanding for the things in our world that are beyond our comprehension. After all, it’s hard enough having to cope with loss—but when you’re trying to explain it to a three-year-old child who’s still learning how the world works, it can feel like an overwhelming task.

The Place of No Words is set to come out on video on demand October 23.

