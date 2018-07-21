Image: Michael Becker (Fox)

The Orville’s first season wrapped up back in December, and it’ll be December again before we see any new episodes. But Seth MacFarlane’s Star Trek-inspired sci-fi comedy showed up at Comic-Con with an early peek at season two for its fans—including this extended trailer.

Looks like lots of explosive action, wild hijinks, goofy aliens, strange new worlds, an extended bit about Bortus not wanting to share his birthday party with Kelly, and some surprisingly earnest moments, too. In other words, all the things that made the first season of The Orville so enjoyable—with everything turned up a notch.

Advertisement

Season two of The Orville kicks off December 30 on Fox.