Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi comedy-adventure The Orville kicked so much ass in its second season that we were pleased but not surprised when it was renewed for a third season by Fox. At today’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, MacFarlane and the whole crew shared some teases for what to expect from season three—which, surprisingly, won’t be airing on Fox.

MacFarlane and a few of the show’s stars took to Comic-Con today to discuss the third season of the series, and reminisce about some of the big character developments of season two. However, to the surprise of gathered fans, MacFarlane and crew announced at the panel that the show will be shifting from Fox to the streaming platform Hulu for its next batch of episodes, which aren’t slated to arrive until 2020.

The move comes after MacFarlane’s overall production deal with 20th Century Fox TV, now owned by Disney, expires, and also seems to be influenced by a need to delay the third season. Of course, as Disney now also owns Hulu, the move is just a lateral one. Oh, monopolies.

In a statement given in an accompanying press release for the news, MacFarlane praised Fox and his time there, going on to say, “But as the show has evolved and become more ambitious production-wise, I determined that I would not be able to deliver episodes until 2020, which would be challenging for the network. So, we began to discuss how best to support the third season in a way that worked for the show.”

So The Orville’s third season is on the way, bigger than ever. But it’ll take a little longer than expected—it was previously part of Fox’s mid-season lineup—and you’re going to have a new way to watch it. It’ll be on Hulu next year.

