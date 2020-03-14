We come from the future
The Orville Is Getting New Comics to Bridge the Gap Between Seasons 2 and 3

Julie Muncy
Filed to:The Orville
The OrvilleSeth MacFarlaneFoxHuluDark Horse
From the cover of the new Orville comic.
Illustration: Dark Horse Comics

The Orville, Seth MacFarlane’s (surprisingly) faithful Star Trek homage, is getting another series of comics by Dark Horse, this time set in the space between the show’s second and third season.

Called The Orville Season 2.5, the series, which will consist of two two-issue “episodes”, is being written by David A Goodman, an executive producer on the show, alongside artist David Cabeza and colorist Michael Atiyeh. The trio previously worked on a Season 1.5 series for Dark Horse as well.

The first episode will be Launch Day, the first issue of which is launching on June 3rd. According to Dark Horse’s press release, here’s the synopsis:

When seemingly hostile Krill ships cross into Union space, the Orville intercepts. Captain Mercer learns they are en route to a planet that left the Union decades ago, under mysterious circumstances. Scans have discovered a moon-sized construct above the planet, and the Krill intend a preemptive strike against the presumed weapon. But is it?

Dark Horse also released the cover of the first issue of Launch Day, which you can check out below.

The Orville is currently on a long hiatus between its second and third seasons. The first two seasons aired on Fox, but after the Disney-Fox merger, the show was shuffled to Hulu, where it’s now scheduled to premiere sometime late this year if there aren’t any further delays.

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

