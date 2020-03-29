We come from the future
Subscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionAnimation

The Original Voice Behind Jem From Jem and the Holograms Made an In-Character Coronavirus PSA

Julie Muncy
Filed to:Jem and the Holograms
Jem and the HologramsSamantha Newarkcovid-19coronavirusSARS-CoV-2
Save
From Jem and the Holograms.
From Jem and the Holograms.
Image: Hasbro

The coronavirus pandemic is nothing to joke about, random ‘80s kids. The only way to stay safe: listen to the wisdom of cartoon characters. Or, well, okay, that’s not true, but: sometimes the cartoon characters are helpful and correct.

Such was the way of the classic cartoon PSA, which is seeing a little bit of a revival in these times of crisis. Like this one: Samantha Newark, the original voice of Jem from the classic and glitzy Jem and the Holograms did some editing and new voice work to create a new Jem PSA advising children about how to respond to the novel coronavirus and the illness it causes, covid-19.

Advertisement

It’s a good PSA, too, with the right information to pass on to help. It just reaffirms my faith in Jem and the Holograms to lead us through any crisis, musical, glamorous, or otherwise. They’re righteous pop stars, they’re heroes, and they’re reliable sources of epidemiological information. Thanks, Jem!

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

12 Scifi Movies That Totally Deserved to Win Best Picture Before The Shape of Water

Let's Dive Into Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's 27-Disc Box Set

Rick and Morty Just Released a Short Samurai Film and It's Awesome

This New Coronavirus Test Can Detect the Disease in Five Minutes