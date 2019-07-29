Image: Dan Mora (Boom Studios)

The Shape will return for Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. James Wan will direct an episode of the I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series. You’re getting a little more Lucifer than expected heading into its final season. Plus, there’s already good news for Carnival Row, and an incredibly curse-y clip from Pennyworth. Spoilers now!



Tenet



A photo from the set of Christopher Nolan’s mysterious “TENƎꓕ” includes a clapperboard revealing the film’s palindromic logo, which twists and inverts the final two letters like a Möbius strip.

Halloween Kills/Halloween Ends

Nick Castle will once again reprise his role as The Shape in Halloween Kills.

Thor: Love & Thunder/Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel Studios’ vice president David Grant confirmed Thor: Love & Thunder will begin filming in Australia immediately after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings wraps production in a recent announcement alongside the Australian and New South Wales governments. [THR]

Shooting Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Thor: Love and Thunder back-to-back will provide local crews with sustained, continuous employment opportunities. We will be working with local educational institutions in creating internship opportunities and would like to thank the Federal Arts Minister Paul Fletcher and the New South Wales Arts Minister Don Harwin for their invaluable support.

Zombieland: Double Tap



Bloody-Disgusting has a new poster for the long-awaited Zombieland sequel.

Hobbs & Shaw

A new clip from Hobbs & Shaw directly quotes the cold open from License To Kill.

Ad Astra

A new Ad Astra featurette celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing.

Evil

According to Deadline, Kurt Fuller’s character, Dr. Boggs, has been promoted to series regular for the first season of Evil. Check out our first impressions of the CBS series here.

Them: Covenant

Deadline also has word Deborah Ayorinde and Ashley Thomas have secured the lead roles in the first season of Lena Waithe’s upcoming horror anthology series. Set in 1953, season one will follow Alfred and Lucky Emory (Ayorinde and Thomas) moving to an all-white neighborhood in Los Angeles. The family’s “tree-lined, seemingly idyllic street becomes ground zero where malevolent forces both real and supernatural threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.”

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: The Animated Series

The original Red Ranger, Austin St. John, revealed an animated Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers series is in development during a recent interview with Screen Rant at San Diego Comic-Con.

There may or may not be one in the works I’ve been working on for three years, and I’m very careful about releasing information for. But just know, you’re not done with Jason.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

James Wan will direct the pilot episode of an I Know What You Did Last Summer television series for Amazon. Shay Hatten will write the script. [Deadline]

The Continental

Speaking at the Television Critics Association, Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch confirmed the upcoming John Wick TV series will indeed be a prequel.

The Continental will be way earlier in the history of the series. It will be a fresh look at The Continental as the hotel and how that came into the being of John Wick. It’s way back in terms of the timing.

Lucifer

Netflix has ordered an additional six hours of Lucifer, bringing its final season to 16 episodes. [TV Line]

Carnival Row

TV Guide reports Carnival Row has been renewed for a second season at Amazon a full month ahead of its series premiere.

Too Old To Die Young

Meanwhile, Amazon has canceled Too Old To Die Young, according to Jennifer Salke at the Television Critics Association. [Indiewire]

Legends of Tomorrow

In a since-deleted Tweet, Keto Shimizu revealed she second episode of Legends of Tomorrow’s fifth season is titled, “Miss Her, Kiss Her, Love Her.” The episode will be directed by David Geddes, from a script by Ray Utarnachitt.

Roswell, New Mexico

The season two premiere of Roswell, New Mexico is titled “Stay (I Missed You)“ after the Lisa Loeb song.

Mr. Robot

Coming Soon has new behind-the-scenes photos from the fourth and final season of Mr. Robot. More at the link.

Pennyworth

Finally, cor blimey guvnah, people sure swear a lot in this clip from “The Landlord’s Daughter,” next week’s episode of Pennyworth.





