The Muppets are one of those tricksy chunks of IP that fans almost categorically love the more the creations skew towards the original series’ comedic stylings and sensibilities. After a pair of so-so modern Muppet features, a sendup of The Office, and the short-lived Muppets Now, Disney’s finally come to its senses and just given viewers something they want.
Beginning in February, every episode of Jim Henson’s variety series The Muppet Show—including the fourth and fifth seasons which previously only aired on television—is finally coming to Disney+ to remind everyone how the Muppets first set out on their path to becoming international superstars.
“It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more,” Kermit the Frog “said” in a Disney press release. “Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but….here we go again.”
Much as television’s changed since the late ‘70s when The Muppet Show first premiered (on ATV in the UK and CBS in the U.S.), many of the series’ skits hold up and then some because of how the jokes are really only part of the magic at play. The puppets’ artistry—both from a design perspective and considering the puppeteers’ performances—is every bit as tremendous as it was when audiences first met the Muppets, and it’s going to be that much easier now for even more people to see these classic characters in their original forms.
The Muppet Show begins airing on Disney+ on February 19.
For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.
DISCUSSION
The Muppets (the one with Jason Seigel) is a great Muppet movie. The story is good, the jokes are good, and the songs are good. Really, the only thing that I dislike about it is the inclusion of “We Built This City”. There’s no need for a cover song in a movie with a bunch of great original tunes. Muppets, the workplace comedy show, was good but not great, but didn’t get very much time to find its feet and also split the audience. Too many people wanted it to be a kids’ show and get rid of the entendre comedy, but most of those people didn’t seem to understand that the Muppets, as opposed to Sesame Street, was always leaning towards an adult sensibility (while still be accessible for kids).
The Muppets is one of those tough properties in 2021 because there are people who are so nostalgic that they only really want the original Muppet Show and movies, some think of it as a kids’ property (though it’s not), some people dislike musicals, and Disney just wants it to be consistently appealing to a wide audience and super profitable. That’s a recipe for more misses than hits and eventually being shelved. As with most of the properties that Disney has bought up, it’d be better off (from the perspective of making good work that is reasonably successful) if it was a quasi niche property that didn’t cost much money to make and didn’t have high expectations for monetary success.