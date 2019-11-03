We come from the future
TelevisionFantasy

The Opening Title Sequence for His Dark Materials Is Stunningly Good

Julie Muncy
Filed to:His Dark Materials
5.6K
11
Save
Lyra and the bears. Good band name.
Image: HBO/BBC

A stratified magical world. A cloistered academy and a frontier. An epic journey.

His Dark Materials is a sweeping fantasy epic, and it deserves a title sequence to match. Fortunately, thanks to HBO and the BBC, it’s got one. Today, BBC released the opening for the upcoming His Dark Materials TV show, and it absolutely lives up to the pedigree of the series. If you’re looking for something to build hype, this is it. I’m especially partial to the graphics at the end. Like, wow.

In more His Dark Materials news, the BBC has put out videos exploring the characters of Lyra Belacqua and Mrs. Coulter through their actresses, Dafne Keen and Ruth Wilson, respectively. Both videos feature interviews with the actresses and explore how they got into their roles and what we might expect from these interpretations of the characters.

If you’re thrilled for His Dark Materials, the wait is almost over. It premieres tonight.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Share This Story

Related Stories

Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares His Dark Materials' Terrible Parallel to Our Own World
The New His Dark Materials Trailer Is Jaw-Droppingly Epic
HBO's His Dark Materials Has a Premiere Date, and It's Pretty Soon
The Voices of His Dark Materials' Daemons and Animals Have Been Revealed
All the New and Returning Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Superhero, and Otherwise Geeky TV Shows Coming This Fall
The New His Dark Materials Trailer Spotlights the Girl at the Center of It All

About the author

Julie Muncy
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

EmailTwitterPosts