The Obi-Wan Series Has Found Its Cast

The next chapter of Lucasfilm’s plans for Disney+ is about to begin—taking us back to a broken friendship that changed the Star Wars galaxy forever. And now, as Obi-Wan Kenobi prepares to enter production, we officially know who’s joining prequel stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in the series.



To celebrate the show commencing filming in April, Disney+ has officially confirmed the full cast for Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series is set ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, “ where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader,” the provided press release notes.

Alongside Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master, Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader for the first time since the prequel trilogy came to an end in 2005. Here’s the full cast, including previously rumored stars like Indira Varma.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will release on Disney+, at a currently undisclosed date.

