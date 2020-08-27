We come from the future
We come from the future
Morning Spoilers

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Might Feature Another Familiar Star Wars: The Clone Wars Face

James Whitbrook
 and Gordon Jackson
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Boga spinoff when, though.
Image: Lucasfilm
The duo behind Host are teaming up for a new horror adventure. Bill and Ted meet Death again in a new Face the Music clip. Peacock sets its eyes on a killer short film about drones for a new series. Plus, The Haunting of Bly Manor sets up a spooky tease, and go behind-the-scenes on Tenet. To me, my spoilers!

Illustration for article titled The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Might Feature Another Familiar iStar Wars: The Clone Wars/i Face
Illustration: Jim Cooke

Untitled Rob Savage/Jed Sheperd Movie

Deadline reports the filmmaking duo behind Host have lined up a new, untitled horror movie at Studio Canal. Written by Teresa Sutherland (The Wind), the story concerns a group of women in prison who “discover a secret room that unleashes a dark presence that marauds the halls at night” following a doomed breakout attempt.

All the Moons

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Igor Legarreta’s 19th century fantasy vampire movie, All the Moons.

Illustration for article titled The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Might Feature Another Familiar iStar Wars: The Clone Wars/i Face
Photo: Filmax

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Bill & Ted drop in on Death playing hopscotch by himself in a new clip from Face the Music.

Tenet

A ten-minute featurette goes behind-the-scenes of Tenet.


Tremors: Shrieker Island

Burt Gummer returnswith Jon Heder and Orange is the New Black’s Jackie Cruzin the trailer for Tremors: Shrieker Island.

Star War: Obi-Wan Kenobi

A new rumor from Star Wars podcast Kessel Run Transmissions suggests that the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series at Disney+ will feature Obi-Wan’s former Clone Trooper division, the 212th—with Clone Wars and Revenge of the Sith’s Commander Cody making an appearance.

Skywatch

Peacock has also ordered a new series based on Colin Levy’s short film, Skywatch, about a pair of teenagers who incur the wrath of an Amazon-like corporation after hijacking a delivery drone. Universal Content Productions and Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door Productions are attached to produce.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Finally, all the number below and receive a spooky voicemail promoting The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Hi. You’ve reached the Wingrave family at Bly Manor. We’re not here right now. If you’re calling about the open nanny position, interviews will be conducted by our Uncle Henry in five days. It’ll be perfectly splendid. We can’t wait to meet you.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

wondersocks
wondersocks

Cody makes sense but the first thing Obi-Wan should do is slap him in his face.