So you watched Netflix’s very strange chunk of beautiful sci-fi bullshit The OA when it debuted in December 2016. And now, co-creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij are back with another piece of the puzzle: The OA Part II. Here’s a place to talk about it.



Here’s Netflix’s best attempt at an official summary for what is technically season two:

The “mind-bending” story returns with The OA Part II, which follows OA as she navigates a new dimension, one in which she had a completely different life as a Russian heiress, and one in which she once again finds herself as Hap’s captive. Part II introduces Karim Washington, a private detective tasked with finding a missing teen. His path crosses with OA, as they try to solve the mystery of the teen’s whereabouts and a house on Nob Hill connected to the disappearance of several teenagers. Meanwhile, back in the first dimension, BBA, Angie and the boys find themselves on a journey to understand the truth behind OA’s story and the incredible realities she described.

Uh-huh.

Well, it just started streaming today and if you’ve seen it, there’s no way you aren’t dying to swap theories, questions, and WTF moments with other fans, skeptics, and people who stumbled upon the show and just don’t know what to think.

That’s just an extra precaution for the comments below, a free space for you to spout off on The OA Part II. If you wouldn’t mind, preface your comment with which episode you’re on so folks who aren’t as far ahead can attempt to avoid spoilers.

And keep your coordinated movements to a minimum please, we don’t need to be transported to any alternate universes this weekend.

