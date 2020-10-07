Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
MoviesAnimation

The Nightmare Before Christmas Is Getting a Virtual Benefit Concert for Halloween

bethelderkin
Beth Elderkin
Filed to:the nightmare before christmas
the nightmare before christmastim burtondanny elfmanhalloweenconcertDisney
Save
The songs of Sally, Jack, and their Nightmare friends and foes will be reenacted in an upcoming virtual concert.
The songs of Sally, Jack, and their Nightmare friends and foes will be reenacted in an upcoming virtual concert.
Image: Disney

This is (virtual) Halloween, this is (virtual) Halloween. The Actors Fund and the Lymphoma Research Foundation are teaming up to host a digital Halloween benefit concert of The Nightmare Before Christmas, giving all of us a chance to get our spooky holiday groove on from the comfort of our own homes.

Advertisement

As announced in a press release, The Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween benefit concert and storytelling event will be presented by James Monroe Iglehart, who played the Genie in the Broadway version of Aladdin, in cooperation with Tim Burton, Danny Elfman, and Disney Music Group. Iglehart and several other Broadway actors will perform the musical’s classic songs from their homes, using whatever items and clothes they have on hand as props and costumes.

Advertisement

It’s not the first time the songs of The Nightmare Before Christmas have been brought to (after)life. In 2018, Elfman hosted a live show at the Hollywood Bowl to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary. This one might look and feel a bit different than a giant stadium full of fans singing along, but it’s Halloween during a pandemic. What else do we have going on?

The one-night event will be on October 31 at 7:00 pm on the Actors Fund Vimeo channel. Tickets cost $5 and proceeds will go to the Actors Fund, which is helping Broadway and theater actors get by during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, along with the Lymphoma Research Foundation.

G/O Media may get a commission
Prime Members Only: Score 4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited For $1
4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited
4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Save Yourselves Is an Alien Invasion Movie Like You've Never Seen Before

Time Travel Film 2067 Can't Match Its Grand Ambitions

Gateway's Back With an Imperfect But Delightful Budget Gaming Laptop

Don't Be Afraid of All the New Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror Books Coming in October

DISCUSSION