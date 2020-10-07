The songs of Sally, Jack, and their Nightmare friends and foes will be reenacted in an upcoming virtual concert. Image : Disney

This is (virtual) Halloween, this is (virtual) Halloween. The Actors Fund and the Lymphoma Research Foundation are teaming up to host a digital Halloween benefit concert of The Nightmare Before Christmas, giving all of us a chance to get our spooky holiday groove on from the comfort of our own homes.



As announced in a press release, The Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween b enefit c oncert and storytelling event will be presented by James Monroe Iglehart, who played the Genie in the Broadway version of Aladdin, in cooperation with Tim Burton, Danny Elfman, and Disney Music Group. Iglehart and several other Broadway actors will perform the musical’s classic songs from their homes, using whatever items and clothes they have on hand as props and costumes .

It’s not the first time the songs of The Nightmare Before Christmas have been brought to (after)life. In 2018, Elfman hosted a live show at the Hollywood Bowl to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary. This one might look and feel a bit different than a giant stadium full of fans singing along, but it’s Halloween during a pandemic. What else do we have going on?

The one-night event will be on October 31 at 7:00 pm on the Actors Fund Vimeo channel. Tickets cost $5 and proceeds will go to t he Actors Fund, which is helping Broadway and theater actors get by during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, along with the Lymphoma Research Foundation.

