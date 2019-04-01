Winter is coming, and so are the waterworks. Literally. HBO’s Game of Thrones continues to ramp up hype for its eighth and final season with an interesting but admittedly bizarre promotion: a fountain show in Las Vegas.

HBO and the Bellagio Hotel unveiled a new Game of Thrones show this past weekend that brings out dragons, fire, and the infamous Night King inside its dancing water fountains. The production features a customized score, created in collaboration with Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi, designed to match the fountain jets’ choreography.

The Game of Thrones water show will be at the Bellagio Fountains through April 13 (the day before the final season premiere!). But if you’re not heading to the Las Vegas Strip anytime soon, you can check out the show in our video above. And here, you won’t get wet.

