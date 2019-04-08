Photo: Gene Page (AMC)

We knew AMC was planning more spin-offs of its hit zombie series, The Walking Dead, but considering the main show is still chugging along, and the first spin-off Fear the Walking Dead is as well, we weren’t sure when we’d find out more. Guess what? Today’s the day!



TV Line reports this morning:

The follow-up to Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead — co-created by franchise overlord Scott M. Gimple and longtime TWD scribe Matt Negrete — will, per AMC, “feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.”

Advertisement

An interesting premise that hopefully lets us see past the current drama of the world and take a peek at what might be coming down the road for the decimated landscape. Might we get to see these new characters intersect with the young Judith Grimes? She fits the first generation zombie slayer bill too after all.

“Showing audiences an unseen pocket of The Walking Dead universe steeped in a new mythology is a very cool way to celebrate a ‘Decade of the Dead’ on TV and over 15 years of Robert Kirkman’s brilliant comic,” Gimple said in a statement.

No word yet on where the series will be set, though it would be nice to see way beyond the U.S. (I doubt it.) Meanwhile, don’t forget the Rick Grimes Adventures will continue in movie form.

Advertisement

We should find out more about this new TV show soon though—the as-yet-untitled 10-episode series will debut in 2020.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.