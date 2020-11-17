They may be robots in disguise, but they still know how to do t he Stare. Image : Paramount Pictures

The Transformers may have found their new leader. As reported by Deadline, Paramount Pictures and Hasbro Studios are looking to bring Creed 2 director Steven Caple Jr. a board to helm the next movie in the seemingly never-ending Transformers franchise.



According to the trade , negotiations are set to begin between Paramount and Caple, who executives saw as the “best fit” for the latest Transformers film, and we could expect a confirmation within the next couple of weeks. If confirmed, Caple would be adapting a story from John Wick: Chapter 3 producer Joby Harold (who’s also set to work on the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+). The article reveals that Harold completed the Transformers script at the end of summer, prompting the studio to move forward with getting a crew together.

The saga of the latest Transformers film is kind of in a league of its own. Paramount simultaneously recruited Harold and another writer, James Vanderbilt, to work on two possible scripts for the next film in the franchise, which was started by Michael Bay with 2007's smash hit Transformers. Deadline previously reported that Vanderbilt’s script, which Paramount didn’t choose, was based on the Transformers spinoff Beast Wars, about robots who turn into pre historic animals. As of now, it’s unclear whether Vanderbilt’s script is still in the running for a future film, or if it’s been passed over completely.

In addition to this film, there’s also an animated prequel in the works directed by Toy Story 4's Josh Cooley, which is also set to come out in theaters. But it could be awhile before either of these movies come to fruition. The Hollywood Reporter shared back in May that the next film in the Transformers franchise would be released on June 24, 2022, though it seems possible (dare I say likely) that the date is flexible because of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

