The Next Star Wars Game Lets You Take Flight for the Rebellion and Empire

After teasing it late last week, EA has revealed its next video game adventure into the galaxy far, far away: Star Wars: Squadrons. This time, you aren’t marching onto the battlefronts of those titular wars or wielding the lightsaber of a fallen order, but absolutely getting permission to jump in an X-Wing and blow stuff up.

Or a TIE Fighter! No one’s picky. Well, except the Rebellion and Empire, they obviously want you to pick a side.

Although the game is set to feature multiplayer, Squadrons will also have a single-player campaign designed by EA’s Motive studio, the team who worked on the story mode for Star Wars Battlefront II. Following two separate squads of New Republic and Imperial Remnant operatives—Vanguard and Iron Squadron, respectively— the trailer also includes cameos from famous Star Wars faces like ace pilot Wedge Antilles, and Star Wars Rebels’ Hera Syndulla, at this point a General in the New Republic.

We had some concerns Battlefront wasn’t as bold with its storytelling as it could’ve been, giving us another in a long line of “Loyal Imperial becomes suddenly less loyal, because duh” stories for Star Wars, so hopefully whatever the team has cooking here might be a bit more interesting. Or, at least if it does use that trope, does so interestingly. The Alphabet Squadron books are right there, and given Squadrons is operating the same time frame as those, maybe we’ll get to see a glimpse of them in action too.

Star Wars: Squadrons is set to release on PC, Xbox One, and Playstation 4 October 2nd. Expect to see more from the game at EA’s EA Play livestream event this Thursday, June 18.

