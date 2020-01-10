Two Very Good Boys. Image : Toho

Please pick an appropriate state and/or city to add “smash” as a suffix to in celebration.



Funimation has announced that My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising—the second animated movie spinning off Toho and Studio Bones’ blockbuster adaptation of the smash hit Kohei Horikoshi superhero manga—will finally hit U.S. and Canadian theaters starting February 26, with tickets going on sale starting January 31.

Advertisement

The limited theatrical run will include screenings of the film in both its original Japanese (with English subtitles) and with Funimation’s dub of the anime, which entered its fourth season late last year. Hitting over 1,000 theaters across the states and Canada, the run will be roughly twice the size of 2018's extended screenings of the first My Hero Academia film, Two Heroes, which currently ranks as the 10th highest grossing anime film of all time at the U.S. box office.



Set between the events of the third and fourth seasons of the show, Heroes Rising sees Deku (Justin Briner) and his fellow students in the elite hero school U.A.’s Class 1-A attempt to carry on the legacy of the recently-retired #1 hero, All Might (Christopher Sabat) following his retirement and a climactic duel with his nemesis, All for One (Ian Sinclair).

Heading to the isolated Nabu island to get in both a little relaxation and some hero training in, Deku and friends find themselves confronted by a mysterious new villain with a powerful “Quirk” that seems impossible to beat. But as the next generation of the world’s mightiest heroes, they’ll have to rise to the occasion and, as U.A’s motto proudly states, “go beyond” to save the day. Details about just where across the U.S. and Canada Heroes Rising will be screening will be announced in the run up to tickets going on sale in a few weeks.

Advertisement



For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.