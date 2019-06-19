Image: Phil Noto (Marvel Comics)

Fans hoping to learn more about Supreme Leader Snoke before that minor incident of him getting sliced in half by a lightsaber in The Last Jedi, rejoice! But not that much.



We’ve known for a while that the next Marvel Star Wars miniseries would be Age of Resistance—the third in a trilogy of anthology tales that have charted the three time periods of the Skywalker Saga, from the days of the Republic to the Galactic Civil War. But while we knew a few of the details about some titles in the collection already (namely one-shots focusing on Poe, Hux, Phasma, and Finn), today StarWars.com revealed our first look at the remaining books, offering our first clues as to what they’ll be covering.

Each written by Tom Taylor, and featuring art from Ramon Rosanas and Leonard Kirk (and covers by the outstanding Phil Noto, who’s just about to take over interiors on the main Star Wars series), the remaining titles—Age of Resistance: Rose Tico, Age of Resistance: Supreme Leader Snoke, Age of Resistance: Rey, and Age of Resistance: Kylo Ren—will each provide a tiny snapshot into the lives of these heroes and villains before and during the events of The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.



Image: Phil Noto (Marvel Comics)

Rose’s tale, for example, will show the bond between the young engineer and her pilot sister, Paige, as they fled the First Order’s invasion of their homeworld Hays Minor. Rey’s, meanwhile, will actually explore an unseen moment in The Force Awakens: Her first interactions with Leia, before she, Chewie, and R2-D2 ventured off to track down Luke Skywalker.

Image: Phil Noto (Marvel Comics)

But it’s in the more villainous side of things that stuff starts to get interesting. Kylo Ren’s story is perhaps the most vague of the quartet, only hinting that it will delve into young Ben’s seemingly endless granddaddy issues, and the lingering specter of Anakin Skywalker’s fall to the dark side that hovers over the young man. Meanwhile, Snoke’s will chart the early days of his corruption of Ben, and the start of the young boy’s training as a dark apprentice, as the mysterious dark sider contemplates just how best to break the latest son of the Skywalker line:

Supreme Leader Snoke’s brutal training of Kylo Ren begins. Will the sadistic Snoke break his tormented protégé? Or has he underestimated the son of Han and Leia?

It’s not quite the Supreme Leader Snoke origin story most fans—dismayed by the lack of exploration The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi gave the villain before his untimely bisection—have been hoping for. But it’s a start?

Age of Resistance begins with the Finn one-shot this July.

