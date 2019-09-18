Photo: Greg Gayne (Hulu)

A group of college kids gather to play spooky board game on Halloween night. What could possibly go wrong? Well, considering the context is a horror movie...a whole hell of a lot!

Hulu and Blumhouse have finished a full year of their monthly holiday-themed horror series Into the Dark, and the second year begins in October with the Halloween-ready tale Uncanny Annie. Paul Davis, who directed the very first Into the Dark episode, The Body, returns to direct this one; the script is by Alan Blake Bachelor and James Bachelor. Here’s a quick description, followed by the first teaser:

On Halloween night a group of college students get trapped in a mysterious board game that brings their darkest secrets and fears to life, where they must play to escape...and win to survive.

So it’s kind of Jumanji meets Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark meets Beyond the Gates? It looks like Into the Dark year two is going to start off giving us nightmares, which is to say...yep, on the right foot.

Uncanny Annie premieres on Hulu on October 4.

