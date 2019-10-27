We come from the future
TelevisionAnimation

The Newest Uzumaki Teaser Introduces Junji Ito, the Pleasant, Polite Master of Horror

Julie Muncy
Filed to:Uzumaki
471
1
Save
How fascinating.
Image: Cartoon Network/Junji Ito

Junji Ito is one of the greatest horror creators alive—maybe ever—but you would not know that by looking at him. Or talking with him. Ito is, by all accounts, a quiet, polite man who likes nature and is mildly frightened by cats.

In the newest teaser for Cartoon Network’s adaptation of his masterwork, Uzumaki, we meet Ito and learn about the creation of the upcoming miniseries. For such a menacing thing, it’s quite a pleasant little glance. We also meet the other creators behind the anime, all of whom are as fascinated with the unknown terror of Ito’s works as Ito himself. The warm passion would be a blast, if it wasn’t pointed at something so menacing.

It’s still exciting, though, because the passion of all the creators involved suggests good things for the Uzumaki adaptation. Uzumaki is coming to Toonami in 2020. Prepare for the haunted beauty now. 

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Toonami and Production IG Are Adapting Junji Ito’s Horror Classic Uzumaki
Legendary Horror Manga Writer Junji Ito's Most Chilling Works Will Become an Anime Anthology
If you find a person-shaped hole carved into a cliff side, do not go in there.
Here's one of the most disturbing sea monster stories you'll ever see
Your favorite manga about farting cyborg zombie sharks is becoming a movie!
The First Footage For Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Is Here, and It’s Bonkers

About the author

Julie Muncy
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

EmailTwitterPosts