The Newest Star Wars Featurette Is About the Power of Friendship

C-3PO’s friends, and also BB-8, who—has he even ever hung out with BB-8? Image : Disney/Lucasfilm

Some heartwarming news: the cast members of the new Star Wars trilogy seems to really like each other. Which makes the newest Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker featurette a joy to watch.

Titled “Friendship,” the new featurette, looking back at the behind-the-scenes history of the franchise, focuses on the intimacy and warmth that exists among the cast and crew of those who created these nine films. In a couple short minutes, it makes the process of createing these films seem like an authentically positive, affirming experience, one that forms lifelong friendships.

It’s also one that features quite a bit of dancing. In the featurette, we see a classic clip of a young Billy Dee Williams slowly grooving, and we also see Daisy Ridley breaking it down while dressed in her Rey getup. Star Wars stories are often about found family and its power, and it’s nice to see that for those who create those stories, that experience might be very real indeed.



The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters December 20th.

