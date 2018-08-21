Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Adult Swim

Even though Rick and Morty hasn’t been on-air in a distressingly long time, the creative team behind the show is hard at work on getting the upcoming episodes of the series ready.

If the newest teaser Adult Swim’s dropped is any indication, Rick and Morty’s triumphant return to our screens is going to be exactly as action-filled and epic as you’d expect. And, from the look of it, there might be a solid chunk of the show that’s rendered with some badass anime aesthetics.

Advertisement

As tends to be the case with Rick and Morty’s cryptic messages, the teaser doesn’t really telegraph all that much about what we should expect from the upcoming season when it’s said to drop late next year. In the meantime, though, there are plenty of Rick and Morty comics to dive into if you’ve gotta get your fix.