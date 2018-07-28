Image: Netflix

Slowly, Iron Fist is inching toward an honest-to-god costume for Danny Rand.



In the most recent, still pretty brief teaser for Marvel’s second season of Iron Fist, we get menace and a little bit of fanservice: flashbacks to villainous figures that Danny refers to as “bad memories,” interspersed with a fight that looks pretty sharp, with two warriors tangling fist-to-fist in a marbled, round room.

And then, in that fight, we see Danny put on this:

Image: Netflix

In the flashback, it’s framed as, perhaps, part of his training, a mask of some sort of ritual or rite. But fans will recognize it as very similar—though perhaps a bit more homebrew than one would like—to the classic Iron Fist combo, which merges yellow mask with green tunic.

I’m a bit torn on the look. It’s a little silly, and a little self important, but isn’t that just about right, for Danny Rand? I dunno; debate it in the comments, Marvel fans. And check out the rest of the teaser:

Iron Fist season two drops on September 7, 2018, on Netflix, and one of these days we’re going to get a full-length trailer for it.

