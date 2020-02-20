The New Westworld Season 3 Trailer Sets Up an Epic Showdown

Maeve is all over Westworld III. Image : HBO

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

When season two of Westworld ended back in April 2018, it felt like season three would never come. The year 2020 felt so far away . Well, that time has finally passed and Westworld season three is coming—with a brand-new trailer that hammers the point home in as epic a way possible.



Westworld will return for its third season on March 15. Finally, after two seasons in the park, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and her robot brethren have escaped into the real world, only to find that automation is as prevalent in everyday life as it is in the parks. Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) is dealing with the fallout of the robot escape and Maeve (Thandie Newton)? Well, we’d seen her in some kind of World War II simulation but she’s got a bigger target too. Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard and Ed Harris’s William are back, and they’re joined by newcomer Aaron Paul.

Advertisement

You can see all of them and more in the latest Westworld trailer.

If you weren’t pumped up just by this trailer alone, that instrumental of Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” had to do it, huh?

Westworld always has a massive scope but it seems the show’s creators, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, have turned it up a notch without the restrictions of a park. Flying airships, killer robots, skinless hosts, this all looks rather incredible. But will Maeve really go after Dolores? Shouldn’t they be on the same side? And who is this person that Dolores is after? Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to find out.

Westworld season three , themed “The New World,” premieres March 15 on HBO.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.