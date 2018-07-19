Image: Warner Bros.

James Wan returns to horror with a sci-fi twist on the killer doll trope. Henry Cavill is still telling us what he wants out of a hypothetical Man of Steel sequel. The Y: The Last Man TV show adds an intriguing character. Plus, new pictures from Doctor Who, and what's to come on The Originals.



Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Millie Bobby Brown does not love scanning for lifeforms in a clip from the Godzilla sequel’s upcoming trailer.

Meanwhile, the film’s tie-in website has been updated to include several images teasing Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah. Head over to ScreenRant for more unearthed pictures and statistics from Monarch Sciences.

Jacob’s Ladder

A remake of Jacob’s Ladder is in now in development at LD Entertainment from screenwriter Jeff Buhler (Midnight Meat Train). Buhler’s treatment is based on an earlier draft from Jake Wade Wall, writer of the 2006 remake of When a Stranger Calls. [THR]

M3GAN

THR reports James Wan and Jason Blum are producing a new killer doll movie described as “techno horror thriller” from director Gerard Johnstone. The movie follows “a brilliant toy company roboticist who uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to emotionally bond with her newly orphaned niece. But when the doll’s programming works too well, she becomes overprotective of her new friend… with terrifying results.”

Annabelle 3: A Nightmare at the Museum

In related news, a second sequel to The Conjuring spinoff was recently announced by James Wan and director Gary Dauberman at Comic Con.

Bond 25

MI6 claims to have casting calls for the film’s lead Russian antagonists and their Māori henchman.

Male Leading Role Playing age: 30s - 60s Russian. (Also open to suggestions of actors from the Balkans or similar) Must speak fluent English. Characteristics: Charismatic, Powerful, Innovative, Cosmopolitan, Bright, Cold and Vindictive. Female Leading Role Playing age: 30 - 45 Russian. (Also open to suggestions of actresses from the Balkans or similar) Must speak fluent English. Very Striking. Strong Physical / fighting / stage combat skills required. Characteristics: Intelligent, brave, fierce and charming. She’s witty and skillful. A survivor. Male Supporting Role Playing age: 35 - 55 Maori. Advanced physical / fighting / stage combat skills required. Characteristics: Authoritative, cunning, ruthless & loyal.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Michael Mando teased a Scorpion-related announcement is forthcoming at San Diego Comic Con... despite the fact that Marvel Studios won’t really have a major presence at the convention this year.

Bloodshot

Sony’s Bloodshot opens February 21, 2020 according to Coming Soon.

Zombieland 2

Coming Soon also reports Zombieland 2 is set to hit theaters on October 11, 2019.

Illang: The Wolf Brigade

Netflix has acquired international distribution rights to the live-action adaptation of the classic manga series Kerberos. [Variety]

Shazam!

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, producer Peter Safran answered, “We have plans in place for sequels that take into account those realities” when asked how the franchise hopes to handle 15-year-old star Asher Angel’s march to adulthood.

The Curse of La Llorona

Bloody-Disgusting reports New Line’s upcoming horror film The Children has been retitled, The Curse of La Llorona. Here’s an an official synopsis from the company’s second annual pre-Comic Con event, ScareDiego:

La Llorona. The Weeping Woman. A horrifying apparition, caught between Heaven and Hell, trapped in a terrible fate sealed by her own hand. The mere mention of her name has struck terror around the world for generations. In life, she drowned her children in a jealous rage, throwing herself in the churning river after them as she wept in pain. Now her tears are eternal. They are lethal, and those who hear her death call in the night are doomed. La Llorona creeps in the shadows and preys on the children, desperate to replace her own. As the centuries have passed, her desire has grown more voracious…and her methods more terrifying. In 1970s Los Angeles, La Llorona is stalking the night—and the children. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope to survive La Llorona’s deadly wrath may be a disillusioned priest and the mysticism he practices to keep evil at bay, on the fringes where fear and faith collide. Beware of her chilling wail…she will stop at nothing to lure you into the gloom. Because there is no peace for her anguish. There is no mercy for her soul. And there is no escape from the curse of La Llorona.

Man of Steel 2

Speaking with Fandom, Henry Cavill stated he’d like to see Superman take on Brainiac in a potential sequel to Man of Steel.

The Nun

A hot cross nun blazes her way through a new poster from Coming Soon.

Glass

Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn in another teaser leading up to the eventual trailer.

Welcome to Marwen

The second trailer for Robert Zemeckis’s fantasy psychodrama has dropped, just in time for the 20th anniversary of Small Soldiers.

I Still See You

A mysterious cosmic event turns half the population into human vapor in the first trailer for I Still See You, starring Bella Thorne and Dermot Mulroney.





Y: The Last Man

Amber Tamblyn has joined the cast of Y: The Last Man as Mariette Callows, the daughter of the President of the United States. THR describes the character as someone “groomed for a career in politics and to uphold her father’s conservative values.”

V-Wars

Deadline reports Laura Vandervoort, Kyle Breitkopf and Kimberly-Sue Murray have joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming vampire drama as characters named Mila, Dez and Danika, respectively.

The Walking Dead

Dan Fogler has joined the cast of season nine in a currently undisclosed role. [Comic Book]

The Normals

Deadline reports Fox 21 TV Studios and producer Warren Littlefield (Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale) will team on an adaptation of Adam Glass’ sci-fi horror series The Normals published by AfterShock Comics. The series concerns a family man discovering his perfect life is merely an illusion.

The Flash

The first two episodes of season five are titled “Nora” and “Blocked,” according to Spoiler TV.

Colony

Spoiler TV also has a terse synopsis for the season finale of Colony.

Will makes a sacrifice to protect his family; Katie races to save refugees outside the walls; Snyder struggles to control a Colony amidst the chaos of war; Bram and Gracie make a big decision.

Killjoys

Delle has John dead to rights in pictures from episode two of season four, “Johnny Dangerously.” More available at Spoiler TV.

With criminals chasing an injured Johnny, D’av and Delle Seyah take drastic measures to save him.

Young Justice

Darkseid and Vandal Savage appear on a banner at San Diego Comic-Con.

Luke Cage

Luke Cage promises to never dab again on the show’s official Twitter page.

Doctor Who

The BBC has released three new images from Jodie Whittaker’s inaugural season of Doctor Who, which appears to include an adventure set amidst the redwood logging industry.

The Originals

Finally, the CW has released a trailer for “The Tale Of Two Wolves,” the penultimate episode of The Originals.

