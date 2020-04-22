The New Traveler's Guide to Batuu Is the Next Best Thing to Being at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Though Disney’s decision to close its theme parks and resorts amid the covid-19 pandemic was the right call, there are sure to be more than a few fans who had their hearts set on visiting one of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge locations at some point this year. There’s no telling if and when people might be able to journey to Galaxy’s Edge in the near future, but a new guidebook might be just the thing to make you feel as if you’re right there, scarfing down overpriced Ronto wraps and convincing yourself that you need to buy a lightsaber.
Today, Disney and Becker & Mayer announced Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Traveler’s Guide to Batuu from writer and historian Cole Horton, a massive guide packed with all sorts of maps and illustrations of the park itself as well as in-depth backstories to the many characters one might encounter while wandering around the place. Though the guide works as a glimpse into the literal park itself, it also serves as a canonical, in-universe text that presumes you’re someone reading it with the intention of exploring the whole of Batuu as a planet.
Additionally, Disney’s also getting into the list business with Star Wars: The Book of Lists, a compendium of Star Wars facts, trivia, and random bits of lore pulled together into 100 lists. Each list mixes information that’s well-known along with the more obscure, as they’re meant to appeal to both general and hardcore fans.
Star Wars: The Book of Lists is scheduled to publish on April 14, with the Traveler’s Guide to Batuu following on June 23.
