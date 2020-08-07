The New Transformers Show Gets Some Wildly Expensive Figures, and More of the Coolest Toys of the Week

Image : Super7, ThreeZero, and Bandai

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round-up of all things shiny, articulated, and plastic (or mostly plastic). This week, the Marvel S.H. Figuarts line continues to mine Endgame, the War for Cybertron gets your wallet caught in the crossfire, and Disney classics get some lovely new action figures. Check it out!



Super7 Disney Ultimates Action Figures

Super7 has been doing an excellent job recently with its retro-inspired (but otherwise thoroughly modernized) takes on beloved toys like Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Now, the company is applying that “Ultimates” take to another classic: the world of Disney animation. The first three figures in the line include Mickey as the Sorceror’s Apprentice, as seen in Fantasia; King John from Robin Hood; and Pinocchio, from, well, Pinocchio.

Each figure comes with a bunch of extra accessories (even characters in Pinocchio and King John’s case, with Figaro and Sir Hiss joining them respectively), multiple hands for posing, and, where it applies for Mickey and King John, detailed fabric outfits. That lavishness earns them the “Ultimates” title, as well as quite the pricetag: each 7" scale figure will cost you $45, or $135 for the bundle, and preorders are open until September 5. [Toyark]

Hasbro/Threezero Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy DLX Megatron and Optimus Prime

Now that toymakers are confident Transformers fans will pay for Transformers toys that don’t actually transform, we’re seeing more figure-only versions of the line’s most popular characters. Hasbro teamed with Threezero for these 10-inch DLX Optimus Prime and Megatron figures based on their appearances in Netflix’s Transformers: War For Cybertron. They both feature a die-cast metal frame so in addition to feeling satisfyingly hefty they also boast around 50 points of articulation and are extremely posable. Built-in LED lighting effects make eyes and other components glow (such as Prime’s windshield), but even with that extreme attention to detail and realistic weathering, $180 is a lot to ask for an Autobot and Decepticon stuck in bot modes.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Rogue and Pyro Two-Pack

Hasbro’s latest Marvel two-pack revisits some mutant stalwarts in the form of Rogue and Pyro, two former Brotherhood allies before they turned sides to join the X-Men (although Pyro was much later to the party, only joining Kitty Pryde’s Marauders after being resurrected on the mutant’s post-HoX/PoX home Krakoa). Featuring recent comics designs, the set includes multiple sets of hands for both 6" figures, and flame SFX pieces for Pyro. As Rogue can’t really represent her powers with a piece of gloopy plastic, she instead gets an alternate head of her gritting her teeth in an “aaah, I’m gonna steal your powers!!!” expression. The set will set you back around $50, and is due to land in October. [Toyark]

Jazwares Halo The Spartan Collection Master Chief, Spartan Mark V, and Kat-B320 Figures

The Halo games are criminally underrepresented as toys, with vehicles, characters, baddies, and bases that are prime playset material. It’s a wrong that’s slowly being righted, with Jazwares’ new Halo Spartan Collection line introducing 6.5-inch figures based on Master Chief (wielding the iconic M40 rifle), a Spartan wearing the Mark V Mjolnir armor (and carrying a VK78 commando rifle), and Kat-B320 from Halo: Reach (armed with a M6V Spartan laser and an M6G magnum pistol). First secretly revealed at Toy Fair 2020, the figures will finally be available in mid-October for $20 each.

S.H. Figuarts Avengers: Endgame Final Battle Thor and Thanos

Bandai are continuing to mine Endgame’s massive climax with even more versions of very similar action figures we’ve seen before. Well, at least in Thanos’ case—his is pretty much a redo of past Endgame takes on the character, just with more chipped, battle-damaged armor. He makes up for that with some alternate heads and a damaged nano-gauntlet to wield (albeit very temporarily), and a fun diorama to pose him seated, his dual-blade sunk into the ground, while awaiting Thor, Cap, and Tony to come beat him up.

Speaking of at least one of those heroes, this new, thicker (and gloriously rugged) version of the God of Thunder isn’t messing around. As well as a fancy fabric cape with interior wiring for those extra-dramatic poses, Thor comes with Stormbreaker and Mjolnir, swap-out faces, and more lightning FX pieces than you could wield any number of Asgardian weapons at, to attach to both Thor’s weapons and his armor itself.

Both figures will release in Japan this December—Thor for around $85, and Thanos for a whopping $145. Guess that seat is pretty pricey! [Toyark]

