The New Transformers Film May Be Led by a Hamilton Star

Anthony Ramos, seen here in Hamilton, may be starring in a new Transformers movie. Screenshot : Disney+

Anthony Ramos is famous for not throwing away his shot, but he’s about to be shot at. A lot. The actor, best known for playing John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in Hamilton, is reportedly being eyed as the lead in a new Transformers film that’ll be directed by Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr.

Collider broke the news of the likely casting which was then confirmed by multiple Hollywood trades. The development comes weeks after the latest trailer for In the Heights, an upcoming musical based on another play by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Ramos is the lead in that film and, if he’s already booking mega-blockbusters off it, odds are he’s pretty damn good in it.

There are a few Transformers projects being developed but this film would be part of the main Transformers franchise, e xpected to be more in line with the Michael Bay films and Bumblebee spinoff. It was written by Joby Harold and though we don’t know how it’ll all be connected, Collider says Ramos’ potential character is “a flawed and vulnerable hero who has made mistakes in his life and is eager to redeem himself with the help of Optimus Prime.” This is not the other Transformers film recently announced which will be directed by Angel Manuel Soto.

All of this is to say, this is a huge deal. And though Ramos has previously appeared in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, A Star Is Born, and Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It, this is the kind of role that means his own star is being born.

