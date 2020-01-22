The New Trailer for The Lodge Promises a Snowy Getaway...To Your Doom

Goodnight, kids! Image : Neon

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

Remember Goodnight Mommy? If you saw the 2014 plastic-surgery terror trip from Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, you’ve probably been haunted by it ever since. The Austrian writing-directing duo’s latest, The Lodge, is finally opening soon—and if this new trailer is any indication, many fresh nightmares will follow in its wake.



The premise is pretty simple: a dad (The Hobbit’s Richard Armitage) packs up his much younger new girlfriend (Mad Max: Fury Road’s Riley Keough) and his two kids (It and Knives Out’s Jaeden Martell and Lia McHugh, soon to be in The Eternals) for a rural getaway. But the whole “gettin’ to know you” pretense soon vanishes when he’s called away for a couple of days, leaving the unsteady trio alone in the snowy wilderness.

Advertisement

Of course, the power goes out and weird things start to happen—but before they lose their internet connection, the kids are able to suss out there’s something very eerie in their potential new stepmother’s past.

Is she good? Is she evil? What’s Alicia Silverstone doing in what look to be flashbacks from a much less wintery setting? Is there gonna be a human sacrifice? Goodnight Mommy fans will expect a big twist, but The Lodge looks atmospheric enough to deliver plenty of shrieks and freak-outs even if it doesn’t eventually drop some big last-act reveal. That upside-down cross in the film’s title treatment sure doesn’t bode well for anyone, does it?

We’ll find out more when The Lodge opens in theaters starting February 7.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.