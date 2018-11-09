Photo: Focus Features

In an alternate universe, Captive State is basically a sequel to every alien invasion movie ever. In our universe, humans always win in the end—but in this universe, they didn’t. Humans were beaten. The film picks up a decade later.

Directed by Rupert Wyatt (Rise of the Planet of the Apes), Captive State stars John Goodman and Vera Farmiga, neither of whom make much of an impression in this new trailer. What does make an impression though are the ideas of an oppressive government, the public being lied to, and a band of people trying to rise up against it, including Moonlight star Ashton Sanders.

It’s a short, powerful teaser trailer to go along with the first one. Just enough to pique our interest for March, when the film will be released. Plus, that alien at the end looked pretty interesting, huh?

Captive State opens March 29, 2019.