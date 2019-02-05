Image: Annapurna Pictures

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

You’ve heard of Big Foots, Yetis, and Sasquatches. Now...meet Susan.

The latest trailer for Laika’s follow up to Kubo and the Two Strings gives us a little more time with Zach Galifianakis’ mysterious creature, discovered by a daring adventurer Sir Lionel Frost (played by Hugh Jackman) as a potential step on the evolutionary chain between man and ape. Turns out that the being—who goes by Susan—is really just lonely, and looking for someone who can help get them to the equally mysterious home of the Yeti, Shangri-La, in an attempt to unite with some evolutionary cousins.

It’s all set up for what’s looking like a very fun globetrotting adventure for Frost and Susan, which we also get to see a bunch of here, as the duo (joined by Zoe Saldana’s fellow adventurer, Adelina Fortnight) bond over... well, mainly a shared penchant for getting into slapstick physical comedy scenarios, of course. It all looks very cute, and sweet, but above all as a Laika movie it mainly just looks dang gorgeous.

Advertisement

We’ll see much more of those lush visuals when Missing Link hits theaters April 12.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.