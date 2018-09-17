Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

When I heard that Disney was making a sequel to the beloved Julie Andrews film Mary Poppins, I was...hesitant. Now, we’ve gotten a new look at Emily Blunt’s debut in Mary Poppins Returns. And let me just say: This woman is practically perfect in every way.



Mary Poppins Returns, the official sequel to 1964's Mary Poppins, stars Emily Blunt as everybody’s favorite magical nanny. She’s returned to Jane and Michael Banks, now played by Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw respectively, 25 years after the events of the first film. Jane is fighting for workers’ rights and Michael is a widow, raising his three children in the original house on Cherry Tree Lane, which they’re in danger of losing.

Advertisement

To help the family heal, Mary Poppins soars back into their lives, with the help of Bert’s former protégé Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda) and Topsy (Meryl Streep), Mary’s cousin who lives in a flip-flopped world of opposites. There’s a gorgeous animated sequence in the style of the original film, and what sounds like a delightfully questionable Cockney accent from Miranda. It wouldn’t be a Mary Poppins movie without one.

In addition to Colin Firth and Angela Lansbury, the film also sees the return of Dick Van Dyke, playing the son of Mr. Dawes, a character he portrayed in the original movie. Van Dyke is the only actor from the first film who’s reprising a role in the sequel, and from the look of the trailer it seems like he’s still got it.

Mary Poppins Returns comes out December 19.