Frozen II dropped its first teaser back in February—and now, the first full trailer for Disney’s much-anticipated sequel is here to cool you off as summer heats up.

We already knew the plot was going to involve Anna and Elsa (and their pals) venturing away from Arendelle on a grand quest, possibly to learn more about what happened to their parents, and this new trailer the royal sisters learn that the truths they’re seeking lie north.

Frozen II—featuring Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad returning, plus new voices Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown—is out November 22, from the same Oscar-winning directors (Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck) and songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez) who made the first film such an inescapable phenomenon.

